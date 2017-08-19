Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Strong in two drives Friday
Baldwin caught all four of his targets for 69 yards against the Vikings in Week 2 of preseason Friday.
Baldwin ended up leading his team in receiving yards while tying for the most targets and catches despite playing just two drives. The soon-to-be 29-year-old wide receiver out of Stanford set career highs with 94 catches for 1,128 yards last year and should once again serve as the focal point of Seattle's passing attack this season.
