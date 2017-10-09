Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Struggles to break loose Sunday
Baldwin caught four of eight targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Rams.
Baldwin finished tied for the team lead in targets, but he struggled to generate much extra yardage and finished with a long gain of just 15 yards while failing to connect with Russell Wilson on several occasions. The 29-year-old had been bothered by a groin injury of late, making it fair to speculate that he could've been hampered in this one. Luckily, Baldwin will enjoy a bye in Week 6 before taking on the Giants the following Sunday.
More News
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...