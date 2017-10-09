Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Struggles to break loose Sunday

Baldwin caught four of eight targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Rams.

Baldwin finished tied for the team lead in targets, but he struggled to generate much extra yardage and finished with a long gain of just 15 yards while failing to connect with Russell Wilson on several occasions. The 29-year-old had been bothered by a groin injury of late, making it fair to speculate that he could've been hampered in this one. Luckily, Baldwin will enjoy a bye in Week 6 before taking on the Giants the following Sunday.