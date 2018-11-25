Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Suiting up Sunday

Baldwin (groin) is active for Sunday's contest at Carolina, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Baldwin was unable to practice all week after aggravating a groin injury, inducing a "game-time decision" proclamation from coach Pete Carroll on Friday, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. The Seahawks added fuel to the fire by promoting wide receiver Keenan Reynolds from the practice squad Saturday. To stem the tide, Baldwin completed 50-yard sprints and cutting during a pregame workout Sunday, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Although Baldwin did enough to impress the team's training staff, the risk of an in-game setback is evident.

