Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Takes part in walk-through

Coach Pete Carroll said Baldwin (hip) participated at Wednesday's morning walk-through, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Eventually, Baldwin will receive a listing on the first Week 15 injury report, but even if he's tabbed as a non-participant, it won't be cause for concern yet. As evidence, Carroll added that the Seahawks are taking Baldwin's situation "one day at a time." Russell Wilson has mustered just 490 passing yards in Baldwin's three absences this season, as opposed to 229.8 per game in 10 games together, so the wideout's status has been key for the aerial attack as a whole.

