Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Tentatively on track to play

Speaking after Friday's practice, Baldwin (groin) said he plans to play in Sunday's game against the Colts, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reiterated that Baldwin will be a game-time decision, but Carroll also acknowledged that the wideout looked good at Friday's practice. Baldwin is officially listed as questionable, after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday and returning in at least a limited capacity Friday. Many owners will be left in a tough spot if Baldwin can't go, as the Seahawks don't play until Sunday night.