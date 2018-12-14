Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Trending up

Coach Pete Carroll said Baldwin (hip) looked good in practice and is now on track to play in Sunday's game at San Francisco, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Carroll started the week sounding pessimistic, then referred to Baldwin as a game-time decision earlier Friday. The coach apparently liked what he saw during Friday's practice, but it probably isn't the best idea to take him at his word, as he has a long history of being too optimistic about player injuries. Baldwin's status will be confirmed one way or the other when the Seahawks release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff. Jaron Brown joined Tyler Lockett and David Moore in three-wide formations with Baldwin out of the lineup for Monday's 21-7 win over Minnesota.