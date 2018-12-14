Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Trending up
Coach Pete Carroll said Baldwin (hip) looked good in practice and is now on track to play in Sunday's game at San Francisco, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Carroll started the week sounding pessimistic, then referred to Baldwin as a game-time decision earlier Friday. The coach apparently liked what he saw during Friday's practice, but it probably isn't the best idea to take him at his word, as he has a long history of being too optimistic about player injuries. Baldwin's status will be confirmed one way or the other when the Seahawks release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff. Jaron Brown joined Tyler Lockett and David Moore in three-wide formations with Baldwin out of the lineup for Monday's 21-7 win over Minnesota.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Officially questionable•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Heading for game-time decision•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Practices on limited basis•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Continues to sit out practice•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Takes part in walk-through•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Missing third game of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Fantasy mailbag
You've got questions about Week 15, and we're answering them in our latest reader mailbag before...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15