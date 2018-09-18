Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Unlikely to play Week 3

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Baldwin (knee) could be "a little further away" from returning to the field, suggesting the wideout likely won't be available Week 3 against the Cowboys, Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times reports.

A multi-week absence always appeared to be a likely outcome for Baldwin after he sustained a Grade 2 MCL sprain in the Seahawks' season-opening loss to the Broncos, so Carroll's comments don't come as much of a surprise. After failing to practice last week, it's unclear if Baldwin will be ready to progress to field work at any point this week. In any case, with Baldwin due to miss another game, Tyler Lockett profiles as the team's top receiving threat in Week 3 after hauling in five of seven targets for 60 yards in a score in Monday's 24-17 loss to the Bears.