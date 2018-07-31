Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Watching from sidelines
Baldwin (leg) isn't practicing Tuesday.
While he isn't working with his teammates, Baldwin did come out on the field to watch practice and tossed a ball around with coach Pete Carroll. The veteran wideout still has a wrap over his left leg, but there hasn't been any suggestion of a significant injury. Baldwin is locked in as the No. 1 target in an offense that lost Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson during the offseason.
