Seahawks' Drake Thomas: Breaks out in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas finished the 2025 season with 96 tackles (47 solo), 10.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, eight pass breakups and an interception through 17 regular-season games. He added 18 tackles (seven solo) through three playoff games.
Thomas didn't begin the year as a starter, but he quickly overtook Tyrice Knight (concussion) for the top strongside linebacker job after just a couple of weeks. A third-year pro our of NC State, Thomas averaged 44.6 defensive snaps per game and finished second on the team in tackles and second in tackles for loss. Thomas is poised to be a restricted free agent this offseason.
