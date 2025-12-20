Thomas posted 13 tackles (six solo) during the Seahawks' 38-37 overtime win over the Rams on Thursday.

Thomas led both teams Thursday with a career-high 13 stops, which was almost as many as he accumulated over the three games prior to Week 16 (15 combined tackles). He is now up to 86 combined tackles through 15 regular-season games, with 54 of his stops coming in the eight games since the Seahawks' Week 8 bye. Thomas will have two more opportunities to reach the tackling century mark for the first time in his career, starting with Week 17 against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 28.