Thomas recorded nine total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defended in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jaguars.

The NC State product played a season-high 63 defensive snaps and made the most of his increased opportunities, tying rookie Nick Emmanwori for the most tackles on the Seahawks' defense in Sunday's win. Thomas has now tallied 27 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and two passes defended over Seattle's first six games this season. He's expected to remain an integral part of the team's defense ahead of a Week 7 matchup against the Texans.