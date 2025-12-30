default-cbs-image
Thomas recorded five total tackles in Sunday's 27-10 victory over Carolina.

Thomas was able register exactly five stops for the fourth time in five contests, though Sunday's performance was his first without a solo tackle since Week 2. The linebacker is now up to 91 total tackles (45 solo), including 3.5 sacks, while also adding six passes defensed and a fumble recovery over 16 contests this year.

