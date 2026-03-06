Seahawks' Drake Thomas: Inks two-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas signed a two-year, $8-million contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The starting inside linebacker has a chance to make $9 million in total, per Rapoport. Thomas took over a starting role early in the 2025 season for Tyrice Knight and broke out, recording 96 tackles (47 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and eight pass breakups, including an interception, and then 18 tackles (seven solo) in three playoff games. He appears to have earned a starting role for 2026 as well.
More News
-
Seahawks' Drake Thomas: Breaks out in 2025•
-
Seahawks' Drake Thomas: Set for Santa Clara•
-
Seahawks' Drake Thomas: Set to suit up•
-
Seahawks' Drake Thomas: Limited in Thursday's walkthrough•
-
Seahawks' Drake Thomas: Still nursing shoulder issue•
-
Seahawks' Drake Thomas: Leaves game with shoulder injury•