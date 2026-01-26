Seahawks' Drake Thomas: Leaves game with shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams.
Thomas is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return, though the game is in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Tyrice Knight and Boye Mafe would be in line for more snaps at linebacker should the Seahawks' defense take the field down the stretch.
More News
-
Seahawks' Drake Thomas: Five stops in victory•
-
Seahawks' Drake Thomas: Career-high 13 stops in OT win•
-
Seahawks' Drake Thomas: Posts 10 stops in Week 12 win•
-
Seahawks' Drake Thomas: Gets first career fumble recovery•
-
Seahawks' Drake Thomas: Posts six stops Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Drake Thomas: Notches sack during SNF•