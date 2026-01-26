default-cbs-image
Thomas (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams.

Thomas is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return, though the game is in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Tyrice Knight and Boye Mafe would be in line for more snaps at linebacker should the Seahawks' defense take the field down the stretch.

