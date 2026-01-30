Thomas (shoulder) was a limited participant during Thursday's walkthrough practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thomas continues to recover from a shoulder injury that he sustained during the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' NFC Championship Game victory over the Rams on Sunday, when he logged six tackles (one solo). Super Bowl LX doesn't take place until Sunday, Feb. 8, so Thomas will have additional time to recover from his injury before facing the Patriots.