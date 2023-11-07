Seattle placed Thomas (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Thomas twisted his knee late in Sunday's Week 9 loss to Baltimore, and the injury is apparently severe enough to keep him out of at least the next four games. The rookie linebacker has logged just four defensive snaps across seven contests this season, but he's been a key special teamer for the Seahawks. Thomas isn't eligible to be activated until Sunday, Dec. 10 for a matchup with the 49ers in San Francisco.