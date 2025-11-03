Thomas recorded seven total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed in Sunday night's 38-14 win over Washington.

Thomas was able to get to Jayden Daniels for a sack in the fourth quarter, raising his season total to 3.0 sacks, all of which have come over the last five games. The linebacker is now up to 39 total tackles (22 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while chipping in six passes defensed over eight contests this season.