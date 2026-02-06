default-cbs-image
Thomas (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of the Super Bowl LX matchup against the Patriots, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thomas has been a full participant in four consecutive practice sessions dating back to last Friday. The starting strongside linebacker is ready to play in Sunday's winner-take-all contest and build on his NFC Championship Game performance, where he logged six tackles on the way to a victory over the Rams.

