Seahawks' Drake Thomas: Set for Santa Clara
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of the Super Bowl LX matchup against the Patriots, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Thomas has been a full participant in four consecutive practice sessions dating back to last Friday. The starting strongside linebacker is ready to play in Sunday's winner-take-all contest and build on his NFC Championship Game performance, where he logged six tackles on the way to a victory over the Rams.
