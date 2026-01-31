Thomas (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Super Bowl LX, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thomas upgraded to full participation in Friday's practice after being a limited participant earlier in the week. The linebacker sustained a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's NFC Championship Game victory over the Rams, but appears to be in playing shape. Thomas will have another week to recover before he must take the field to battle the Patriots for the chance to hoist the Lombardi trophy.