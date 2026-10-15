Thomas (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Broncos, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Following the first two walkthroughs of Week 6 prep, Thomas was unable to practice in any capacity Wednesday and will miss his first game of the season due to an ankle injury. It's not exactly clear who will start alongside Ernest Jones at inside linebacker in Thomas' absence, but Tyrice Knight and Patrick O'Connell figure to be the top candidates to do so. Thomas' next opportunity to play is Week 7 against the Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 25.