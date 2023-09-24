Jones left Sunday's contest against the Panthers with a hip injury and is doubtful to return, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Jones registered one tackle before exiting Sunday's game. With Mike Morris (shoulder) placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Myles Adams will have to fill in at edge for the remainder of the contest.
