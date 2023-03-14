Jones (hip) agreed to a three-year, $51.5 million contract with the Seahawks on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones was sidelined by a hip injury to close out his Broncos tenure, but assuming the defensive lineman passes a physical, his deal with Seattle should become official when the NFL league year begins Wednesday. He had between 5.5 and 6.5 sacks in each of the past three seasons with the Broncos.

