Jones has been an active participant at the Seahawks' OTAs this spring, Gregg Bell of The Bellingham Herald reports.

Jones missed the final four games of the regular season last year with the Broncos after suffering a season-ending hip labrum injury in December, but he appears ready to go ahead of his first campaign with Seattle in 2023. The Seahawks signed the defensive end to a lucrative three-year, $51.5 million contract in March and the 6-foot-3 athlete is expected to start opposite of right end Jarran Reed this season. Over 13 contests with Denver in 2022, Jones recorded a career-high 47 tackles, including 6.5 sacks, while also forcing a fumble.