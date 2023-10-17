Jones registered three tackles (three solo), including a sack, during Seattle's 17-13 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.
Jones recorded one of the team's three sacks of Joe Burrow, bringing his total to two on the season. The 26-year-old will look to produce again next week when the Seahawks host the Cardinals.
