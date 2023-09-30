Jones (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Giants, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jones was unable to practice all week after sustaining a hip injury in Week 3 against the Panthers. With Mike Morris (shoulder) on injured reserve, Myles Adams would be in line for increased work at edge opposite Mario Edwards if Jones is ruled out.
