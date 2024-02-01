Jones recorded 49 tackles (26 solo) and 4.5 sacks across 17 games during the 2023 season.

This was just the second time in five seasons that Jones played more than 14 games, and it translated into a career high in tackles during his first season in Seattle. However, he posted his lowest sack total since his rookie campaign despite averaging 43.4 snaps per game. He's lined up to start again in 2024 as he goes into the second year of a three-year, $51 million contract.