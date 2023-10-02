Jones (hip) is officially active for Monday's contest with the Giants.
Jones will be able to play Monday even though he missed practice all week while dealing with a hip injury. The defensive end could be on a pitch count versus New York, but his ability to play is certainly a boost to Seattle's defensive unit. To this point in 2023, Jones has recorded six tackles, including one sack, over the Seahawks' first three games.
