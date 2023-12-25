Jones finished with three tackles, including a sack and a tackle for a loss, in the Seahawks' 20-17 win over the Titans on Sunday.
The defensive end also recorded two quarterback hits. After signing a three-year, $51.5 million deal with the Seahawks in the offseason, Jones has 39 tackles, including 4.5 sacks, in 15 games this season.
