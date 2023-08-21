Jones (toe) started Saturday's 22-14 preseason win over the Cowboys but didn't record a tackle.
Although he was previously dealing with a toe injury, Jones got the green light for the second preseason game. The 26-year-old signed a three-year, $51.53 million contract with the Seahawks this offseason to be their starting defensive end. Jones has posted at least 5.5 sacks in three straight seasons.
