Jones sustained a toe injury late during Sunday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Coach Pete Carroll didn't have any specifics regarding Jones' injury Sunday, and it's unclear whether the issue will impact his availability for Thursday's preseason opener against the Vikings. Although he missed the final four games of the 2022 campaign with the Broncos due to a hip labrum injury, he was healthy to begin training camp in 2023.
