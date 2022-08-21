Lock (illness) returned to practice Sunday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Lock sat out this past Thursday's preseason game (which he had been in line to start) against the Bears after testing positive for COVID-19, but he's back on the field Sunday and is thus a candidate to start this coming Friday's preseason finale against the Cowboys. At this stage, the Seahawks' unofficial posted depth chart lists Geno Smith (knee bruise) ahead of Lock, but the team has yet to announce which of the two QBs is slated to start Seattle's regular season opener against the Broncos on Sept. 12.