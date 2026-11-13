Lock (right elbow/oblique) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Las Vegas, Brady Henderson on ESPN reports.

Lock was listed as limited on the Seahawks' first two Week 10 injury reports due to a lingering right elbow issue and a new oblique concern. He spoke of the latter injury Thursday, telling Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle that he's "feeling good," and Lock's ability to avoid a designation confirms as much ahead of Sunday's matchup. In three appearances (two starts) this season, Lock has completed 54 of 76 passes (71 percent) for 597 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.