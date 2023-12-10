Lock has been staying prepared to start Sunday's game against the 49ers while Geno Smith (groin) is listed as questionable for the contest but viewed as a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lock took the majority of Seattle's first-team reps during Friday's practice after Smith tweaked his groin during Thursday's session. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Smith is dealing with what is "roughly considered a two-week injury," but Seattle's top signal-caller remains hopeful to play Sunday at well below 100 percent health. Before the Seahawks make a decision on a Week 14 starting quarterback, the coaching and medical staffs will see how Smith fares in pregame warmups. Confirmation on whether Smith or Lock will start Sunday's contest will likely come with the release of the Seahawks' inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If Lock is indeed called upon to start Sunday, it will be his first start since joining Seattle in a trade from Denver back in March 2022.