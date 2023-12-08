Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll suggested after Friday's practice that Lock could start Sunday's game against the 49ers with Geno Smith (groin) listed as questionable and being labeled as a game-time decision, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. "He's been waiting for this opportunity. If this comes to pass he is as ready as he's going to get," Carroll said of Lock.

Smith's groin injury cropped up during Thursday's practice, when the quarterback "stumbled over somebody," Carroll relayed to Bell. Carroll went on to note that Smith was rested at Friday's practice, but the Seahawks are seemingly still hopeful that their usual starting signal-caller will be able to play Sunday. If Smith is unable to show enough improvement ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, however, Lock has kept himself prepared to make what would be his first start for Seattle since he was acquired from Denver as part of the March 2022 deal that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos. Lock has thus far been limited to just two relief appearances through his one-plus seasons in Seattle, completing four of 12 pass attempts for 66 yards and an interception.