Lock took over for Sam Darnold (hip) with 7:29 remaining in the first quarter of Wednesday's 13-10 win over the Patriots and completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding two rushes for 13 yards.

Lock unsurprisingly took some time to get going, with his first six possessions netting just 95 total yards and zero points. However, Lock finally got into a rhythm late in the third quarter and led Seattle to its 13 points, the final 10 coming after Drake Maye's first two interceptions. Lock also picked up his connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the second half, hitting the star wideout for a 45-yard touchdown that knotted the game at 10 early in the fourth quarter. While Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports that head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed a fracture has been ruled out for Darnold, it's still possible Lock is under center for a Week 2 road matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 20.