Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Lock's tests on his oblique injury were "good," and the issue is something the QB is expected to manage ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

As a result, it seems likely that Lock's practice reps will be managed this week in order to prepare him for another starting assignment, with fellow signal caller Sam Darnold -- who was inactive in Week 9 -- not ready to return to the lineup this weekend. The Seahawks have a bye in Week 11, which may afford Darnold enough time to return to action Nov. 29 against the 49ers, but barring any setbacks it looks like Lock is bound to fill in again, backed up by Jalen Milroe.