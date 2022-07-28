Lock played with the second-team offense during Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Pete Carroll believes Lock still has a chance to win the starting job over Geno Smith, who is heading into his fourth season with the Seahawks. Carroll stated earlier in the offseason that Smith's knowledge of the system gives him an edge in the competition. However, Lock has enough tools relative to Smith to make this competition extend through the final preseason game. Through three seasons in the league, Lock has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 4,740 yards (6.7 YPA), 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.