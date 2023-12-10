Lock will start at quarterback for the Seahawks on Sunday at San Francisco with Geno Smith (groin) inactive, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith showed up on Seattle's Week 14 injury report Thursday with a groin concern, which limited him that day and kept him out of drills entirely one day later. Coach Pete Carroll termed Smith a game-time decision Friday, but the quarterback ultimately wasn't able to make it through a pregame warmup and make himself available for Sunday's game. Lock thus will earn his first start since Jan. 8, 2022 as a member of the Broncos. In 26 appearances (21 starts) in his five-year career, he's completed 58.9 percent of his passes, averaged 184.8 yards per game and posted a 25:21 TD:INT.