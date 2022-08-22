Coach Pete Carroll intends for Lock to play "a lot" in Friday's preseason finale against the Cowboys, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Lock missed the team's previous preseason game due to COVID-19, but he should get a chance to make up for lost time with plenty of playing time Friday. Carroll added that the team is unlikely to decide on a starting quarterback between Lock and Geno Smith (knee) until closer to the regular season. Still, a strong performance Friday would go a long way in helping Lock make his case for the Week 1 starting job.