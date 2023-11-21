Lock completed two of six passes for three yards and an interception in the 17-16 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Geno Smith exited the game late in the third quarter after taking a hard hit from Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Lock entered the game in relief but was unable to get the offense moving, completing his two full drives with a three-and-out and an interception. Smith eventually returned to the game for the final drive, which ended in a Jason Myers missed field goal. The Seahawks play again Thursday versus the 49ers. According to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune, head coach Pete Carroll expects Smith to be ready. If Smith is unable to go, Lock will start in the daunting divisional matchup.