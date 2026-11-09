Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said after Sunday's 17-3 win over the Cardinals that Lock sustained an oblique injury during the game, leaving Lock's availability for Week 10 against the Raiders up in the air, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Lock finished the win over Arizona, completing 19 of 28 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown while adding five rushing attempts for 16 yards. His lone touchdown pass was a seven-yard connection to AJ Barner with 15 seconds left in the first half. Sam Darnold (quadriceps) sat out Sunday's win and may not be ready to return against the Raiders. If both Lock and Darnold sit out, 2025 third-round pick Jalen Milroe would make his first regular-season start.