Lock completed 22 of 31 pass attempts for 269 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the 49ers.

Lock got the nod under center after starter Geno Smith (groin) was officially ruled out after attempting to warm up unsuccessfully prior to Sunday's kickoff. The backup performed admirably in a pinch, especially considering the difficulty of opponent he was asked to start against. Lock actually had the Seahawks within striking distance of the NFC's new No. 1 seed to begin the fourth quarter, but he promptly threw two interceptions, and Seattle wore its seventh loss of the season. Given the fact that Smith had a shot to play Sunday, there is a good chance Lock resumes his backup role against the Eagles next Monday.