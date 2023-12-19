Lock completed 22 of 33 pass attempts for 208 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 20-17 win over Philadelphia.

Lock got the nod under center Monday even though Geno Smith (groin) was able to complete his usual pregame warmup. The move was likely a precautionary one made by head coach Pete Carroll, given the slick conditions at Lumen Field and the lower-body nature of Smith's injury. Lock wound up leading the Seahawks to victory by completing two-thirds of his passes without committing a turnover over the now 10-4 Eagles. The backup's strong play Monday could earn him another start for Seattle when the club visits Tennessee on Sunday.