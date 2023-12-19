Lock is in line to start Monday's contest against the Eagles, even with Geno Smith (groin) being deemed active by the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith was able to complete a pregame workout as he tested out his balky groin, but after Seattle posted its list of Week 15 inactives that didn't include his name, he didn't make an appearance during warmups. Lock proceeded to work with the team's first-team offense, with Sean Mannion mixing in behind him. Assuming he gets the nod after Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, Lock will get his second start in a row in place of Smith.