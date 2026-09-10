Lock is likely to start in Week 2 against the Cardinals, as Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reports that Sam Darnold (hip) is expected to miss at least one game.

Lock stepped up in relief after Darnold was hurt in the first quarter of Wednesday's season opener, as the backup guided the Seahawks to a 13-10 win over the Patriots while finishing the game with 187 passing yards and one touchdown. Darnold hasn't officially been ruled out for Week 2, but the Seahawks are likely to take a cautious approach with their starting QB since the strength of Seattle's team is the defense, so Lock is in good position to hold the fort effectively while Darnold recovers. Lock has a 10-18 career regular-season record as a starter.