Lock (right elbow/oblique) was limited at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lock is tending to a lingering right elbow injury and a new oblique issue, which head coach Mike Macdonald said tests Monday that came back "good," and it'll be managed as Week 10 prep goes on, per Gregg Bell of Sports Radio 93.3 KJR Seattle. Lock's ability to begin the week with some practice reps generally is a good sign, but his status will continue to be watched to ensure he's good to start Sunday's contest at Las Vegas.