Lock (right elbow) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The Seahawks ruled out Sam Darnold (quadriceps/ribs) for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, which places Lock in line for his second start of the campaign. However, Lock suffered a right elbow injury during Week 7 prep that left him as Seattle's emergency third quarterback the last two games. Assuming he gains clearance to suit up in Week 9, he'll be under center for Sunday's NFC West matchup.