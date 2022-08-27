Lock will begin the 2022 season as the Seahawks' backup quarterback after coach Pete Carroll announced Geno Smith as the team's Week 1 starter following Friday's preseason loss at Dallas, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Lock only had two opportunities during exhibition season due to a positive test for COVID-19, missing preseason Week 2 in the process. But he was up and down in his two chances, completing 24 of 39 passes for 273 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, rushing three times for seven yards and taking two sacks in close to six quarters of action. Ultimately, Smith's experience in the system (and likely his availability) won out in the end, and Lock now will be holding a clipboard to kick off his first year in Seattle.