Lock completed 12 of 22 passes for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Thursday's 23-23 preseason tie against the Raiders. He added three rushing attempts for four yards.

Lock got the start Thursday and played the entire first half with Seattle resting new starting quarterback Sam Darnold. The veteran backup bounced back from an interception on the opening drive to lead a touchdown drive on the next possession. Lock added a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tory Horton in the second quarter. Rookie third-round pick Jalen Milroe played the entire second half but finished with only 61 passing yards. Milroe is viewed as a raw prospect and seems to be behind Lock in the battle for the second spot on the depth chart, though avoiding turnovers will nonetheless be a point of emphasis for Lock in the team's second preseason game against the Chiefs on Aug. 15.