Lock completed 18 of 27 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's team scrimmage, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Lock spent four of five offensive drives with the second-team offense where he played against the first-team defense. On the other side of the competition, Geno Smith handled nearly all the first-team reps on offense where he battled against the second-team defense. Smith completed 10 of 19 passes for 94 yards. Lock had the inferior supporting cast and played against better competition, but he managed to put up better numbers anyway, although those numbers were mediocre. Head coach Pete Carroll didn't make any judgements following the scrimmage, but Lock may have the edge heading into the preseason, which starts next Saturday against the Steelers.